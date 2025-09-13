FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother

An FIR has been filed against the Congress and its IT cell for posting an AI-generated video, allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben. The complaint was filed by Sanket Gupta, the convener of BJP Delhi Election Cell.

The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, specifically sections 18(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2), and 61(2). On September 10, the Bihar Congress posted an AI-generated video that has gone viral, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

The party had come under fire once before, while an unknown person had gone up to the stage of Congress-led' Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga and hurled abuses at PM Modi and his mother. In reponse, the BJP launched a massive attack against the Opposition parties, especially Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged abuses.

Earlier, PM Modi also hit out at RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother. Speaking at an event, he said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister stated that his mother, who passed at 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.

With inputs from ANI