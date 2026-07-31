FIR against woman for 'using expletives' against PM Modi during CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

A 25-year-old woman has been booked after allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar. The case has now been transferred to Delhi Police.

A 25-year-old woman has been booked for allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, allegedly made the remarks during the July 23 protest against paper leaks. Following a complaint, police registered a case and later transferred it to the Parliament Street Police Station for further investigation.

Case registered after complaint

According to the complaint, Singh's remarks insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and had the potential to disturb public peace and create disharmony.

A Zero FIR was first registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relate to provoking breach of peace, public mischief and defamation.

The case has now been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, where the investigation will continue.

Saurav Das reacts

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das said the language used by the woman may have been wrong, but opposed the use of criminal action against protesters.

He said, "Of course, if there's any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se. I'm not saying that the language is right. The language may be wrong; it may be objectionable to someone, but it is no reason to invoke the criminal machinery against such people. It leads to a chilling effect. I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially to the younger generation."

He further added, "At the same time, I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable; it should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to maintain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends."

Delhi government on student protest cases

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government announced that no legal action would be taken against those arrested during the student protests, except people with a criminal background.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said, "We stand with the students, and it is in that spirit that we issued this order. Our government has honoured its commitment to them. However, if any anti-social elements with criminal antecedents used the student protest as an opportunity to spread violence, action will be taken against them."