FIR against Twitter under POCSO, IT Act over child pornography

The development comes amid the constant tussle between Twitter and the central government.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2021, 07:08 AM IST

New Delhi: The Cyber ​​Cell of Delhi Police has registered a case against Twitter on the complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). Child pornographic material was constantly being posted on Twitter, about which the NCPCR had complained.

Case registered under POCSO and IT Act

In this case, the NCPCR had also ordered the DCP Cyber ​​Cell to appear before it. It had written two letters - one to Cyber ​​Cell and another to CP Delhi Police. A case has been registered against Twitter under POCSO Act and IT Act.

The development comes amid the constant tussle between Twitter and the central government. Twitter had once again created a controversy on Monday after showing a distorted map of India on its website. Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries on its website. However, by late evening, Twitter removed this map from its website.

Earlier, a case was been registered against the microblogging website in connection with the viral video of the alleged beating of the elderly. In this case, the Ghaziabad Police has also given notice to Twitter.

On Sunday, the Interim Grievance Officer appointed in India by Twitter has resigned from his post. Under the new IT Rules, it is necessary to appoint a Grievance Officer in major social media companies to deal with the complaints of Indian users. But Dharmendra Chatur, the interim Grievance Officer appointed by Twitter in India, has resigned from the post a few days after the appointment.

