FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital by Delhi govt for violating COVID-19 regulations

An FIR has been filed against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations specified under Epidemic Disease Act 1987. It has as been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by a senior official of the Delhi government's health department, Amit Kumar Pamasi.

The complaint filed by Pamasi mentioned that the hospital was not using RT PCR app while collecting Covid samples which is considered mandatory under the COVID-19 guidelines.

The FIR has been filed under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

In fact, the Delhi government had issued an order directing all the hospitals to use the RT PCR app for the COVID-19 sample collection, but it was found that Gangaram Hospital was not yet using the app to fill the data during the time of sample collection.

The RT PCR app was made mandatory for all testing centres from May 8.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is a 675-bed multi-speciality private hospital in Delhi which has been recently converted into a COVID-19 facility.

There are 15311 active cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, 10315 people have been cured, and 708 people have died so far.

India reported 9887 new COVID-19 cases & 294 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 236657, including 115942 active cases, 114073 cured/discharged/migrated, and 6642 deaths.

India has now reached the sixth spot in the world ranking with respect to the number of COVID-19 cases.