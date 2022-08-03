FIR against new Thane Shiv Sena chief Kedar Dighe for allegedly threatening rape victim

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Representational image (File)

Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against Shiv Sena's new Thane Chief Kedar Dighe for allegedly threatening a rape victim. Dighe is apparently friends with the rape accused, Rohit Kapoor. The N M Joshi Marg police in Mumbai registered a case under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) against Dighe, nephew of late Sena strongman Anand Dighe.

Kedar Dighe was appointed as the district president of Thane by Uddhav Thackeray, on July 31.

The police said Kapoor allegedly raped an employee of Mumbai's top hotel when he was lodged there. The case was filed on August 1.

The complainant said Dighe had threatened her with dire consequences if she filed a complaint against Kapoor.

The police said that Kapoor and Dighe were booked under Section 376 (Rape) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

With inputs from ANI