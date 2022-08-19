FIR against YouTuber Bobby Kataria for insulting, threatening woman in Gurugram

YouTuber Bobby Kataria

Another First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against social media influencer Bobby Kataria, who has been embroiled in a series of controversies.

Bobby Kataria has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 506 (offence of criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman)for thrashing a woman, posting vulgar messages about her on social media and giving her death threats.

The complainant, a resident of Ashok Vihar in Gurugram's Phase-3, stated in the FIR that Kataria and his group came to a championship being held in Gurugram's Sector 5 and forcibly stopped it. Furthermore, the accused declared their own team members winners and awarded medals and prize money to them.

"When I asked for the money, they started misbehaving and threatened to kill me. They have been harassing me and posting vulgar messages about me on Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp. I even had to leave my house with my son," the woman mentioned in the FIR.

This is not the first time a FIR has been filed against the influencer; in two separate cases, FIRs were filed against him in Delhi and Uttarakhand. According to recent reports, Bobby Kataria may be arrested by Uttarakhand Police soon.

On August 12, the Uttarakhand Police Department filed a FIR against the influencer for obstructing the Mussoorie-Kimadi road and drinking in public. The bodybuilder from Gurugram was seen pouring himself a drink in the middle of the road. Kataria can be seen in the video, which he posted on Instagram, setting up a table and chair and pouring a drink.

On Thursday, SHO Rajendra Singh Rawat told ANI that the Cantt Police Station in Dehradun had obtained a non-bailable warrant against Kataria. He also stated that teams of Cantt Police are being dispatched to Haryana and other locations to detain him.