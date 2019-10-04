FIR against 49 celebrities for open letter to PM Modi on mob lynchings

An FIR has been lodged in Bihar's Muzaffarpur against 49 celebrities who wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the growing incidents of mob lynching in the country. Historian Ramchandra Guha, filmmaker Mani Ratnam and actor Aparna Sen were among the signatories of the letter.

According to a report in PTI, the FIR was lodged at Sadar police station in Muzaffarpur following an order by Chief Judicial Magistrate Surya Kant Tiwari based on a petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

"The CJM had passed the order on August 20, accepting my petition upon the receipt of which an FIR was lodged today at the Sadar police station," Ojha was quoted as saying by PTI.

The petitioner, in the FIR, alleged that the accused who signed the letter showed 'secessionists tendencies', who were trying to bring the country to disrepute and discolour the work done by the Prime Minister.

The 49 celebrities from different fields including singer Shubha Mudgal, actor Konkona Sen Sharma and filmmakers Shyam Benegal, Anurag Kashyap, and Mani Ratnam, among others, had written the letter to Prime Minister Modi on July 23, 2019 demanding that "exemplary punishment" should be meted out "swiftly and surely" in lynching cases.

They also highlighted that "Jai Shri Ram" has become a "provocative war-cry" in the present day that leads to law and order problems and "many lynchings take place in its name."

Hitting back at the letter to PM Modi by 49 celebrities on mob lynching, 62 personalities, including actor Kangana Ranaut, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, also wrote an open letter against the "selective outrage and false narratives" of celebrities.

Titled 'Against Selective Outrage & False Narratives,' the letter termed those who wrote about mob-killings as "self-styled guardians and conscience keepers" and charges them of political bias.