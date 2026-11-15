'Finds time for Soros agents, not Birsa Munda': BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of snubbing tribal communities

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has slammed Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's alleged boycott of the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event in Parliament. Here's what he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his absence from a Parliament event organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda. In a talk with news agency ANI, BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Gandhi of showing disregard towards tribal communities.

''Rahul Gandhi’s boycott of the event held in Parliament on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', an event organised to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda, clearly demonstrates that the Congress party harbours hatred toward the tribal and forest-dwelling communities,'' he said.

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari accuses Rahul Gandhi of anti-tribal mindset

He also took a sly dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader makes time for meeting 'agents of George Soros' in Hyderabad but not for a Parliament event where a tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda was paid. ''Rahul Gandhi finds the time to sit with agents of George Soros in Hyderabad, and he finds the time to engage with those who raise anti-national slogans, yet he cannot find the time to attend an event organised to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Not only did he stay away, but he also instructed all senior leaders of the Congress party to boycott the event. This proves that the Gandhi-Vadra family, in their very essence, harbours hatred toward the tribal and forest-dwelling communities,'' Pradeep Bhandari added.

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari says, "Rahul Gandhi’s boycott of the event held in Parliament on 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', an event organised to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda, clearly demonstrates that the Congress party harbours hatred toward the tribal and forest-dwelling communities... Rahul Gandhi finds the time to sit with agents of George Soros in Hyderabad, and he finds the time to engage with those who raise anti-national slogans, yet he cannot find the time to attend an event organised to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Not only did he stay away, but he also instructed all senior leaders of the Congress party to boycott the event. This proves that the Gandhi-Vadra family, in their very essence, harbours hatred toward the tribal and forest-dwelling communities..." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

PM Modi joins Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations from Gadchiroli

Meanwhile, PM Modi virtually participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 246 development projects worth around Rs 3,000 crore aimed at improving infrastructure and quality of life of tribal communities across the country.

These projects include 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrates the rich heritage, culture and contributions of India's tribal communities. https://t.co/jaafdnMJ6n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026

For those unversed, Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 into the Munda tribal community and emerged as a prominent leader of the tribal resistance against British rule.