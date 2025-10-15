FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant doubles; check details

The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans.

ANI

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Financial aid to ex-servicemen and dependents gets 100% increase, penury grant doubles; check details
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a 100 per cent increase in financial assistance for ex-Servicemen (ESM) and their dependents under schemes implemented by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare through Kendriya Sainik Board, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Penury grant has been doubled from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month per beneficiary, providing sustained lifetime support to aged and non-pensioner ESM and their widows above 65 years of age with no regular income, as per the ministry.

The education grant has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month per head for up to two dependent children (Class I to Graduation) or widows pursuing a two-year postgraduate course.

The Marriage grant has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per beneficiary. Applicable for up to two daughters of ESM and for widow remarriage, for marriages solemnised after the issuance of this order.

The revised rates take effect for applications submitted from November 1 onwards, with an annual financial implication of approximately Rs 257 crore to be met from the AFFDF.

These schemes are funded through the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund, which is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF).

The decision strengthens the social security net for non-pensioner ESM, widows, and dependents from lower-income groups, reaffirming the Government's commitment to honouring the service and sacrifice of the veterans, it added.

(Exept for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

