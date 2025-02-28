An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet late Thursday said the appointment of Pandey as Sebi chief will be for three years.

The government on Thursday (February 27, 2025) appointed Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Tuhin Kanta Pandey will serve as Sebi chief for three years, as per an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet late Thursday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, IAS (OR:1987), Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Revenue to the post of Chaiman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the government order.

The government had invited applications for the position till February 17.

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure is slated to end on Friday (February 28). She took over as the first woman chief of the capital markets regulator on March 2, 2022.