Finance Ministry invites suggestions for Union Budget 2022-23 - Here's how you can send your ideas

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has invited ideas and suggestions for the Budget 2020-21 from citizens to make the budget-making process ‘participative and inclusive’.

Citizens can send their ideas and suggestions for the Budget 2020-21 through the official website, mygov.in.

The last date to submit the suggestion is January 7. The recommendations will be presented to Parliament during the next session. On December 26, the Finance Ministry invited the public to provide their ideas and suggestions on the upcoming budget.

Here’s how to submit ideas:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mygov.in

Step 2: Enter your required credentials your name, state, email address, and phone number.

Step 3: Choose a category, such as the type of budget idea you wish to submit, such as tax-related or others.

Step 4: Share your ideas in no more than 500 words.

Step 5: Click the Submit button.