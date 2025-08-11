Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha

Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story
INDIA
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the revised version of the New Income Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill was presented after including “almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee.”
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the revised version of the New Income Tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Monday (August 11). New Income Tax Bill, 2025 seeks to replace the existing Income Tax Act, 1961. The Bill was presented after including almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee. The Select Committee had made 285 suggestions to the Income Tax Bill.
The modified new Bill has been tabled by the Finance Minister following the suggestions made by the Select Committee led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda to the original version of the Income Tax Bill 2025.
“Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been accepted by the government. In addition, suggestions have been received from stakeholders about changes that would convey the proposed legal meaning more accurately,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.
Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the bill that the Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025, seeks to consolidate and amend the law associated with income tax and will replace the current Act.
During the Lok Sabha's Monsoon Session on Friday, Sitharaman retracted the initial draft of the New Income Tax Bill, 2025.
On Saturday, Kiren Rijiju, the minister of parliamentary affairs, stated that Nirmala Sitharaman would introduce the amended bill in the parliament on August 11.
“It is being presumed that there will be a new bill, ignoring the earlier bill for which a lot of work was done, and all the work done and time spent will go down,” Rijiju had said.
Upon withdrawing the old version of the New Income Tax Bill, the Centre had said that it would release an updated version that incorporated suggestions made by the 31-member Select Committee of the Parliament.
The Center had stated that it would produce a modified version of the New Income Tax Bill that included recommendations from the 31-member Select Committee of the Parliament after dropping the previous version.