Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's husband backs CJP, may join Jantar Mantar Protest

Economist Parakala Prabhakar is set to join Abhijeet Dipke, Prakash Raj and other prominent voices at the October 23 nationwide protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Noted economist and author Parakala Prabhakar is among the prominent names expected to take part in a nationwide protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on October 23.

The protest is being organised by the People Against SIR alliance, which has brought together activists, political voices and public figures. The group is demanding that the SIR exercise be scrapped and that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar resign.

Prabhakar is expected to share the platform with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and actor-activist Prakash Raj. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, AISA president Neha Bora and author Tushar Gandhi are also expected to participate.

"Har gali mein Jantar Mantar! Friday, October 23, 2026. People's march to restore democracy. Let's rise to the challenge," Prabhakar wrote on X.

The alliance has also invited INDIA bloc parties to join the protest, although their participation has not been confirmed.

Who is Parakala Prabhakar?

Prabhakar is known for his views on the economy and his criticism of several policies of the Narendra Modi government. He has also written extensively about unemployment and concerns surrounding democratic institutions.

His book, The Crooked Timber of New India, criticised decisions such as demonetisation and raised questions over unemployment and what he described as the weakening of democratic institutions.

Prabhakar was born in Narsapuram, Andhra Pradesh. He met Nirmala Sitharaman while both were associated with Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The two married in 1986 despite having different political views. Sitharaman is now the Union Finance Minister and a senior BJP leader.

His political journey

Prabhakar has also had a brief political career. In 2009, he was associated with the Praja Rajyam Party founded by actor Chiranjeevi. He later served as communications adviser to the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu between 2014 and 2018.

He resigned from the post in April 2018, shortly after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) left the NDA over its demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

His resignation came amid opposition allegations that his family connection to Sitharaman could affect his position on the state's interests.

Prabhakar had earlier joined CJP protest

This will not be Prabhakar's first appearance at a protest against the CEC. He had joined the CJP's October 8 demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, where he shared the stage with Prakash Raj and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

His participation in the October 23 protest is expected to bring further attention to the People Against SIR campaign.

What is the People Against SIR alliance?

The People Against SIR alliance was formed on October 14 and includes groups representing students, farmers, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities. The alliance has accused the SIR exercise of removing large numbers of eligible voters from electoral rolls, particularly people from marginalised communities. It has claimed that around 13 crore voters have been excluded so far.

The group has called on citizens to hold local protests on October 23 and create what it describes as "Jantar Mantars" across the country.

Its campaign slogan is "Har haath mein Tiranga, Har gali mein Jantar Mantar (The Tricolour in every hand, a Jantar Mantar in every street)."

Why are protests against SIR gaining attention?

The campaign comes days after Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as an authorised protest site, making the central Delhi location unavailable for demonstrations.

The issue has also fuelled protests by the INDIA bloc and CJP against Gyanesh Kumar in recent weeks.

The controversy intensified after an Indian Express report said fellow Election Commissioners had raised objections to decisions taken by Kumar on 14 occasions over a 10-month period.

The Election Commission has maintained that its decisions were unanimous.

The allegations have also become part of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's wider "vote chori" campaign against the BJP-led government.