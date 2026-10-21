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Finance influencer V Harish's alleged last video surfaces; father blames cyberbullying by CEO

Finance influencer V Harish, 27, died by suicide in Chennai after his 1.3M Instagram account was disabled. His father alleged bullying by Zemuria CEO Jason Samuel, who denied it.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

Finance influencer V Harish's alleged last video surfaces; father blames cyberbullying by CEO
Finance influencer V Harish dies by suicide at 27 in Chennai.
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Finance influencer V Harish, 27, who ran 'Finance With Harish' on Instagram and YouTube, died by suicide in Chennai days after his 1.3 million-follower account was disabled. His father alleged he was targeted and cyberbullied by Zemuria Inc. CEO Jason Samuel, an allegation Samuel has denied. At the same time, a last video shows Harish saying his five years of work were stolen and that he was under severe stress.

What Harish said in his last video

In the video, shared by his friends, Harish did not name anyone but spoke about harassment and money demands."It is five years of my hard work. If you find any mistakes in me, you can question me, and I am ready to respond. But my five years of hard work have been stolen," he said. He said he and his family were being targeted."He said that my family would be targeted. He claimed that he had connections with MLAs and even the chief minister in Puducherry, knowing that I belong to Puducherry. He also demanded money and asked me, 'Where will you go without paying me?'" Harish said in the video.

He added, "I felt guilty even when I met my friends. He mentally harassed me by saying that if the Income Tax Department imposed a penalty, I would have to pay a 60% penalty and could even face imprisonment."Harish also alleged that a compromise was sought in exchange for money. He told me, 'Instead of facing all that, pay me the money and let us reach a compromise. Otherwise, we will release part 2 and part 3,' he said.

Also read: What is wrong with Indian women's cricket team? Harmanpreet breaks down, throws mic after scoring unbeaten 91! Watch video

What the other side says

Meta disabled Harish's Instagram account after complaints related to allegations from Samuel. In response, Harish started a new account. Samuel later expressed shock over Harish's death, claiming he only pointed out Harish's "misrepresentation" of facts.

Samuel alleged that Harish is not a SEBI Registered Investment Adviser and recently obtained his AMFI Registration Number. The police are investigating the situation as the family seeks action following Harish's video and the father's complaint.

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