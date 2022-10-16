‘Filthy lies about noble man’: Famous historian Rajmohan Gandhi breaks down over digs at Jawaharlal Nehru

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (File photo)

Many political leaders have been taking digs at former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the past few months, a move which is being criticized by opposition leaders. Now, famous historian and author Rajmohan Gandhi broke his silence on the digs against Nehru.

While speaking at the Khushwant Singh Litfest in Kasauli, Rajmohan Gandhi responded to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, the partition and contemporary India during a session 'the reflections of a 75-year legacy.

The notable historian said during the event that the remarks about Jawaharlal Nehru were "false stories about good man, great man, brilliant man" and "the Himalayas would protest and the earth would protest too", as per ANI reports.

"Many white Americans believe that Barack Obama was not born in America... crores of Indians started believing that Motilal Nehru was a Muslim. This lie has been spread for years and years. Even if Nehru was a Muslim, which is not the case, that is not a crime. You can't kill, punish, or accuse a person because your ancestor was this or that," he said.

Rajmohan Gandhi further pointed out, “Fourteen years in prison is a very long time, then his wife dies shortly after he is released. And then all these false stories about good man, great man, brilliant man. Nehru loved the Himalayas. The Himalayas would protest and the earth would protest too You can criticize his policies but what right do you have to spread utter falsehood? I feel deeply about this.”

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, his grandfather, Rajmohan Gandhi, said: "Nothing will happen to Gandhi now, the fact that Gandhi is safe comes from my knowledge that he is no longer living. Gandhi is safe".

Gandhi further said that the question should not be raised on the mistakes made by Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel, but one should keep in mind the values they endorsed and the sacrifices they made for the country.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | ‘Sadhus are fake, religion means luxury’: BJP posts video of Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia after remarks on PM Modi