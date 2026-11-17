Vijay's Delhi meeting with Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has sparked a row, with DMK slamming his handling of the Mekedatu dam issue as 'filmi style.'

DMK has attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay over the Mekedatu dam issue. The party says Vijay is handling the issue in a "filmi style" and not taking it seriously.

DMK says Mekedatu is not a movie

DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' said on Tuesday that Mekedatu is not a movie. It said the issue affects the livelihoods of crores of Tamil people. The paper said Vijay gave cinema dialogues and wasted six months of time. It said, "In movies, let him give a solo performance. As a chief minister, he should act by embracing all."

DMK also questioned the Karnataka Congress for doing politics on the issue, saying DK Shivakumar is treating the Mekedatu dam as his 'lifetime lakshya'. MK Stalin has demanded an all-party meeting to show Tamil Nadu's united stand against the dam and Shivakumar's remarks.

Vijay meets Shivakumar in Delhi

Vijay and Shivakumar met in Delhi on Monday at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'. After the meeting, Shivakumar said they are friends and Karnataka will give Tamil Nadu water as per the Supreme Court order. Vijay had earlier said on August 7 that he proposed talks with Karnataka on the Cauvery issue and was "prepared to bear insults" for Tamil Nadu's people. He said even hostile nations hold dialogue to solve issues and there will be no compromise on Cauvery or on fighting against the Mekedatu dam.

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Opposition attacks Vijay over Delhi meeting

There was harsh criticism of the Delhi summit. The AIADMK accused Vijay of "backstabbing" Tamil Nadu, the DMK asked for an all-party conference, and the BJP said he shouldn't have gone if he wasn't against the dam. While Karnataka claims it would make sure Tamil Nadu receives its fair share, Tamil Nadu believes the Mekedatu dam will reduce its Cauvery share.