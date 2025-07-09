IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu, here's what we know so far

This marks the third Jaguar crash this year. The first occurred on March 7 in Haryana’s Panchkula.

An Indian Air Force pilot died on Wednesday after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to NDTV. The aircraft took off from the Suratgarh Air Force base and went down during its flight. Reports suggest that two other people, possibly civilians, were injured in the incident, though details are still unclear.

It is not yet confirmed whether the jet was a single- or twin-seater. The Jaguar, a British-French supersonic aircraft, has been in service with the Indian Air Force since the 1970s. Despite its age, the Jaguar continues to be a key part of India's air power. The Air Force currently operates around 120 Jaguars spread across six squadrons.

This marks the third Jaguar crash this year. The first occurred on March 7 in Haryana’s Panchkula. That crash involved a jet from the Ambala Air Force base and was caused by a system malfunction. The pilot ejected safely after steering the aircraft away from populated areas.

The second crash took place on April 2 near Jamnagar in Gujarat during a training mission. That jet was a twin-seater. One of the pilots, Squadron Leader Siddharth Yadav, died while ensuring his co-pilot ejected in time. Yadav could not escape the jet before it crashed into an open field. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

Wednesday’s crash has once again raised concerns about the safety of older fighter jets in the Indian Air Force’s fleet. While the Jaguars have been upgraded over the years, experts say age and technical issues continue to pose risks.