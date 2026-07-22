'Fight will continue': Rahul Gandhi challenges Centre after release, makes 3 demands for students

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been released from detention. After the release, the Leader of the Opposition challenged the Centre, stating that the fight for students won't stop. His remarks come against the backdrop of the Congress party protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Gandhi demanded that a proper discussion on their issues be held in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Gandhi's open challenge to Centre

In a video message posted from Chatrasal Stadium Detention Centre after release, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the fight will continue despite any pressure they exert. "The entire Opposition stands with the students. We want reforms in the examination and education systems. We will continue to fight for your voice and your future," he said.

Gandhi said he met the Speaker of the Lok Sabha that morning and stressed the need to debate what had happened to the students. According to him, the Speaker had earlier indicated that permission from the government was required. Following which, the decision was taken to hold a protest outside the Prime Minister’s house in order to bring the students’ issues to national attention.

Gandhi went on to raise concerns about the state of the education system in India. He questioned why question papers were leaking, why education had become so expensive, and why families were being pushed into financial distress to educate their children. He stated that these were valid concerns that deserved to be raised. Gandhi also alleged that cases were being filed against students and said the entire Opposition stood with them.

Further, Gandhi listed the Opposition’s demands that include the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah, action against those who had allegedly beaten and humiliated students, and the withdrawal of all cases filed against students.

After her release, Priyanka Gandhi said the students' demand is genuine. "In a democracy, protesting is a fundamental right...We will raise our voice wherever it is required. Our demand is clear and remains the same from the beginning... We have to fix the broken education system... Dharmendra Pradhan has to resign. A discussion should be held in Parliament. And the students should be heard," she said.

Opposition leaders released after detention over protest

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the Mandir Marg Police Station, where Priyanka Gandhi was detained.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also joined the protest.

The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)