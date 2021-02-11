Fight between PM Modi's 'development model' and Mamata's 'destruction model': Amit Shah in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. The poll bound state goes to elections this year. Amit Shah claimed that the upcoming state Assembly elections would be a fight between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'development model' and the Trinamool Congress' 'destruction model.

Amit Shah was addressing a rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar before flagging off the fourth of five 'Parivartan Yatras' launched by BJP President JP Nadda on February 6.

In his address Shah said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deprived the state of Central schemes. "TMC did nothing for the people of Bengal," he said. "Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, in the 1st cabinet meeting, we will transfer the money from the Central scheme to farmers that were blocked by the Mamata government. Mamata Banerjee will not be Chief Minister post-May," he said.

"Your vidai from Bengal is certain. Once we come to power, we will implement the Ayushman scheme. For farmers, the Rs.6,000 will also be given. Bengal government is not sending us the list with names. The arrears 12,000 plus the new 6,000 will be given to farmers," Amit Shah added.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah said that Didi’s time is over. "The next government will be formed by BJP in the state. I had promised Shantanu Thakur that I will come here and clear all doubts regarding CAA," Shah said.

"As soon as vaccination drive will conclude and we become corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Thakurnagar.

Amit Shah also said that after coming to power in the state, the BJP will spend Rs 500 crore and build a Rajbonshi Cultural Centre in the region as a tribute to the legends of Rajbonshi community, which has a sizeable population in West Bengal's Coochbehar and parts of Assam.