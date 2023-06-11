'Fight for justice': Kapil Sibal pitches for opposition unity to counter BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls (file photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday made a pitch for opposition unity to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, warning that failing to do so would jeopardise the future of governance in the country.

Sibal criticised the central government for its ordinance on control of services in Delhi, saying it was an attempt to nullify the Supreme Court order. However, the top court will undoubtedly overrule it soon, he added. Noting that AAP's resounding victory in Delhi has unsettled the BJP, he said the saffron party is determined to hinder its functioning "at any cost".

Sibal questioned why the elections were held and an assembly and cabinet formed in Delhi if the elected government's decisions were not to be respected. "This severely limits the autonomy and authority of the elected government, undermining the very essence of democratic governance. The Delhi government has rightly challenged this unconstitutional ordinance, and it is hoped that the Supreme Court will repeal it. Allowing the decisions of bureaucrats to supersede those of the elected government weakens the Legislative Assembly and renders it meaningless," he said.

Sibah was addressing the 'Maharally' organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Centre's ordinance in Delhi. He said the manner in which the Centre is operating leaves little room for the survival of any other government or party in a democracy.

READ | 'Govt is trying to...': Vinesh Phogat makes big statement amid sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan

"Narendra Modi's pursuit of a 'double-engine government' is only aimed at eliminating opposition and centralising power in his hands. However, it is nothing more than a 'double-barrel' government, with one barrel represented by the ED and the other by the CBI. As a responsible non-partisan parliamentarian, I stand before you today, recognising the urgency to unite the opposition against Narendra Modi's government. This is a fight for justice, and together, the opposition will defeat Modi in 2024," he said.

During the event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of the country to join the "Insaaf Ke Sipaahi" campaign initiated by Sibal. He said the senior advocate is fighting a noble battle.

"I request everyone to become a part of it. The 140 crore people of the country need to come together and work for our great nation," he said. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, while calling the ordinance "the pinnacle of dictatorship and tyranny", said it aims to dismantle democracy and diminish the power of the national capital.