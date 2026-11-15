Fifth encounter in six months: Bengal Police shoot dead ‘criminal’ accused of opening fire at police officer

A history-sheeter facing 36 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter in West Bengal's Birbhum district after he allegedly opened fire on officers while being taken to recover the pistol used in an earlier attack on a constable.

A man facing 36 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday afternoon, police officers said.

The deceased, identified as Ratan Sheikh, was allegedly involved in a shooting incident two days earlier in which a police constable was injured during an attempt to arrest him.

A district police officer said Sheikh was located during a manhunt ordered by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The Chief Minister had visited the injured constable, Biswajit Das, at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Sheikh allegedly opened fire during weapon recovery

According to a police officer familiar with the operation, investigators traced Sheikh on Sunday and questioned him about the pistol allegedly used in Friday's attack. Sheikh reportedly led the police team to Nanoor, where the weapon had been kept near a bridge. However, he allegedly opened fire on the police personnel during the operation.

The officer said, "The bullets hit a police vehicle. The police team returned fire in self-defence and Sheikh was hit." Sheikh was taken to Bolpur Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was subsequently shifted to the morgue.

Constable injured during arrest attempt

The incident leading to the encounter took place on Friday at the Layekbazar bus stand in the Bolpur area, which falls under Santiniketan police station. Constable Biswajit Das was shot in the leg when a police team went to arrest Sheikh in connection with one of the 36 cases registered against him.

Sheikh had allegedly opened fire shortly after being released on bail in another case. He was accused of shooting at the police team and injuring Das before fleeing.

Fifth encounter death in Bengal since BJP came to power

Sheikh is the fifth person with a criminal background to have died in a police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May, according to the report. Of the four men killed in earlier encounters, three were accused in cases involving the rape and murder of minor girls. The fourth was the prime suspect in the murder of a BJP worker.

Birbhum district police had not issued an official statement on Sheikh's death until 7 pm on Sunday. The details of the encounter were provided by police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity.