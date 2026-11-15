FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel News: 'Trying To Block Govt Formation...' Eisenkot's Bluntly Refuses Netanyahu's 'Unity Govt'

Israel News: 'Trying To Block Govt Formation...' Eisenkot's Bluntly Refuses Netanyahu's 'Unity Govt'

Cyclone 'Akwan' Alert: '3rd Consecutive Severe Cyclone..' IMD's Big Update On Cyclone Akvan Landfall

Cyclone 'Akwan' Alert: '3rd Consecutive Severe Cyclone..' IMD's Big Update On Cyclone Akvan Landfall

J&K News: Massive Anti-Terror Manhunt In Kishtwar | Joint Army, Police Operation After 2 SPOs Killed

J&K News: Massive Anti-Terror Manhunt In Kishtwar | Joint Army, Police Operation After 2 SPOs Killed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Fifth encounter in six months: Bengal Police shoot dead ‘criminal’ accused of opening fire at police officer

A history-sheeter facing 36 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter in West Bengal's Birbhum district after he allegedly opened fire on officers while being taken to recover the pistol used in an earlier attack on a constable.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Fifth encounter in six months: Bengal Police shoot dead ‘criminal’ accused of opening fire at police officer
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man facing 36 criminal cases was killed in a police encounter in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday afternoon, police officers said.

The deceased, identified as Ratan Sheikh, was allegedly involved in a shooting incident two days earlier in which a police constable was injured during an attempt to arrest him.

A district police officer said Sheikh was located during a manhunt ordered by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The Chief Minister had visited the injured constable, Biswajit Das, at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

Sheikh allegedly opened fire during weapon recovery

According to a police officer familiar with the operation, investigators traced Sheikh on Sunday and questioned him about the pistol allegedly used in Friday's attack. Sheikh reportedly led the police team to Nanoor, where the weapon had been kept near a bridge. However, he allegedly opened fire on the police personnel during the operation.

The officer said, "The bullets hit a police vehicle. The police team returned fire in self-defence and Sheikh was hit." Sheikh was taken to Bolpur Subdivisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was subsequently shifted to the morgue.

Constable injured during arrest attempt

The incident leading to the encounter took place on Friday at the Layekbazar bus stand in the Bolpur area, which falls under Santiniketan police station. Constable Biswajit Das was shot in the leg when a police team went to arrest Sheikh in connection with one of the 36 cases registered against him.

Sheikh had allegedly opened fire shortly after being released on bail in another case. He was accused of shooting at the police team and injuring Das before fleeing.

Fifth encounter death in Bengal since BJP came to power

Sheikh is the fifth person with a criminal background to have died in a police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in May, according to the report. Of the four men killed in earlier encounters, three were accused in cases involving the rape and murder of minor girls. The fourth was the prime suspect in the murder of a BJP worker.

Birbhum district police had not issued an official statement on Sheikh's death until 7 pm on Sunday. The details of the encounter were provided by police officers who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over foreign visits, warns Congress of 30 more years in Opposition
Amit Shah's Advice To Rahul Gandhi: Stop foreign trips, visit villages
Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy: Nvidia Customer Megaspeed says Chinese executive exited in 2025
Jensen Huang Controversy: Megaspeed says Chinese executive exited in 2025
Scene box office collection day 10: Suriya film beats Vishwanath and Sons to become his second highest-grossing movie
Scene box office day 10: Suriya film becomes his second highest-grossing movie
Fifth encounter in six months: Bengal Police shoot dead ‘criminal’ accused of opening fire at police officer
Fifth encounter in six months: Bengal Police shoot dead ‘criminal’
Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans across India, Thailand and Southeast Asia for overwhelming love for Lord Indra role
Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans across Southeast Asia for Lord Indra role
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement