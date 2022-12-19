Search icon
FIFA World Cup: Celebratory firing kills woman in Manipur's Imphal East

The family of the woman has demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

In Kerala, the brawl over Argentina's win claimed the life of a teenager. (Representational)

A stray bullet hit a woman in Manipur's Singjamei Wangma Bheigapati locality in Imphal East district. The bullet was allegedly fired by unidentified people celebrating Argentina's win over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

The incident took place at around 11.30 pm. The police found two bullet holes in the first floor of the woman's house. The floors were built with galvanised iron sheets. 

One struck the woman's back whereas another went through the sheet of metal. The police are trying to ascertain the direction from which the bullets came.

The family of the woman has demanded the arrest of the culprits.

In Kerala, the brawl over Argentina's win claimed the life of a teenager. 

Akshay, 17, was taking part in the victory celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium soon after the Argentian victory when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he breathed his last and the cause of the death is expected to be known once the autopsy result comes.

The incident took place amid violence during the celebrations in Kerala. 

With inputs from PTI

