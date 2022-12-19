FIFA World Cup 2022: 3 slashed with knives as Argentina’s victory celebrations turn violent in Kerala, teen dies

Celebrations over Messi's victory in FIFA World Cup 2022 turned violent in Kerala

People across the world were celebrating the thrilling win of Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the celebrations turning violent in Kerala. The brawl over Argentina’s victory also claimed the life of a teenager.

Multiple cases of clashes were registered all across Kerala soon after Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with the celebrations going haywire in the state after the nail-biting match with France on December 18.

During the celebrations, bouts of violence broke out in Kerala, and one teenager collapsed. He was soon reported dead by the authorities. The boy was partaking in the celebrations but collapsed on the floor of a stadium during the crowded event.

Akshay, 17, was taking part in the victory celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium soon after the Argentian victory when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he breathed his last and the cause of the death is expected to be known once the autopsy result comes.

In other parts of the state, especially in Kannur, the Argentian victory celebrations of supporters turned violent. Three people suffered injuries when they were slashed with knives and the condition of one is reported to be serious.

Celebrations in Kerala, which is a football crazed-state, had several bouts of violence, with one cop also assaulted by Lionel Messi fans in the state.

In the coastal village in the capital city, a sub-inspector of the Police had to bear the brunt of those who were celebrating the win when he was kicked after he tried to pacify some who were in a delirious mood of celebration.

Over 6 people have been taken into custody yet and one death has been reported. Those who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to the hospital.

In a thrilling showdown, Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 over France, despite the goal hat trick by French star player Kylian Mbappe.

(With IANS inputs)

