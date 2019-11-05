'Few intellectuals eat beef on roads but...': BJP's Dilip Ghosh bizarre remark

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has made bizarre statements saying few intellectuals who eat beef on roads side stalls, he would like to tell them to eat dog meat also, their health will be fine but why to eat on roads.

Speaking in West Bengal's Burdwan, Dilip Ghosh said, "few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them to eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat at your home."

Dilip Ghosh further added, 'Cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India killing cows and consuming beef is a crime."

Dilip Ghosh also went to claim that cow milk contains gold and that is the reason its milk colour is golden.

Addressing a gathering in Burdwan, Ghosh said that killing of a mother cow is a heinous crime since India is a place of Lord Krishna and Gau (cow), therefore, there will always be love for cow in this country.

He added that they will continue to oppose the killing of the mother cow.

In another statement back in August, Ghosh at a BJP state committee at Kolaghat was heard saying, "If you are hit by TMC workers, do not come back crying to us. Hit them back. Maintaining law and order is not our duty, the ruling party will worry about that. Just hit them back."

A few days later after his statement, Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked by a mob in Kolkata.

Ghosh had stepped out of home for his usual morning walk and 'Chai Pe Charcha' in Lake Town. He was suddenly surrounded by a mob who allegedly attacked him.

Ghosh claimed that the two BJP supporters accompanying were also attacked.

A few Trinamool Congress supporters were also present at the time of the incident.