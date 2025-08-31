Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India

From Ganesh Visarjan to Durga Puja, September 2025 has major festivals and regional bank holidays. Check the full list of important dates, weekend closures, and state-wise observances.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India
Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India
As August ends, September brings various festivals including state-wise bank holidays. From spiritual celebrations like Oman and Eid-e-Milad to Ganesh Visarjan and Durga Puja, check the full list of observance, dates and weekend closures.

Important festivals in September 2025

The festival season kicks off early in the month. Ganesh Visarjan on September 6 marks the emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and Durga Puja are also observed with enthusiasm across various states.

  • September 3: Karma Puja (Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh)
  • September 4: Onam Day 1 (Kerala)
  • September 5: Eid-e-Milad; Bank holiday in over 15 states
  • September 6: Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi; Indra Jatra in Sikkim
  • September 14: Karma Puja; Hindi Diwas
  • September 16: Milad-Un-Nabi (Andhra Pradesh, Manipur)
  • September 21: Mahalaya Amavasya (Eastern and Southern states)
  • September 22-23: Ghatasthapana, Bathukamma, Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, Martyrdom Day
  • September 29-30: Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami (Durga Puja holidays in many states)

Bank holiday and weekend closure guide in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates bank closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. In September 2025, the dates are:

  • September 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sundays)
  • September 13, 27 (Second and fourth Saturdays)

While physical branches will be closed, online and ATM services will continue to function as usual.


