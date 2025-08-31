Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list
Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer
Pawan Singh breaks his silence on touching Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately', apologises to Haryanvi actress: 'Koi bhi...'
Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video
What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?
Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements
Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check state-wise list here
Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin
Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India
Mach 5 speed, 1,500 km range: Why Rudram-IV is India's ultimate weapon?
INDIA
From Ganesh Visarjan to Durga Puja, September 2025 has major festivals and regional bank holidays. Check the full list of important dates, weekend closures, and state-wise observances.
As August ends, September brings various festivals including state-wise bank holidays. From spiritual celebrations like Oman and Eid-e-Milad to Ganesh Visarjan and Durga Puja, check the full list of observance, dates and weekend closures.
The festival season kicks off early in the month. Ganesh Visarjan on September 6 marks the emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and Durga Puja are also observed with enthusiasm across various states.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates bank closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. In September 2025, the dates are:
While physical branches will be closed, online and ATM services will continue to function as usual.
ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites