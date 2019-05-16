Headlines

Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 12:54 PM IST

Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal and Congress' Sher Singh Ghubaya.  

Sher Singh Ghubaya, who is sitting MP in Ferozepur, turned rebel candidate for the party as in 2019 he is contesting on a Congress' ticket to seek re-election from the constituency. In order to retain its stronghold seat, SAD has fielded Sukhbir Singh Badal from this seat but the fight is not going to be an easy one for either of the candidates.

Ferozepur comprises of nine assembly segments which include Ferozepur City, Ferozepur Rural, Guru Har Sahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Abohar, Balluana, Malout and Muktsar.

Ferozepur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Congress: Sher Singh Ghubaya

Ferozepur Sahib Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Sher Singh Ghubaya (SAD)

Losing candidate: Sunil Jakhar (Congress)

2009

Winning candidate: Sher Singh Ghubaya (SAD)

Losing candidate: Jagmeet Singh Brar (SAD)

2004

Winning candidate: Zora Singh Maan

Losing candidate: Jagmeet Singh Brar

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. 

