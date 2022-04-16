Feroz Shah Kotla charging devotees to offer Namaz, tickets for Rs 25

File photo

To offer Namaz in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Fort, devotees now have to pay Rs 25, only then they will be able to go inside and offer Namaz. Earlier, there was no need to take a ticket to offer Namaz in the mosque built in Kotla. As a consequence, the number of people who offer Namaz has come down significantly. Earlier, devotees used to come in large numbers every Friday to offer prayers.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken the decision to make tickets mandatory for those who come to offer prayers at Firoz Shah Kotla. This has been done because being a historical building, the responsibility of its maintenance is also with the ASI. This decision has also been taken because tourists who come to visit Kotla said that when they are taking tickets, then why are those who come to offer prayers being exempted.

However, the Muslim community is unhappy with this decision. Although ASI has not banned anyone from offering Namaz, since the ticket has been implemented, a small number of people are coming to offer Namaz in Feroz Shah Kotla.