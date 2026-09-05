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Female wrestler dies after jumping from fort with 2 children in Maharashtra; husband, in-laws booked

Former national-level wrestler Ashwini Pol and two of her children died after jumping from Naldurg Fort.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 09:27 AM IST

Female wrestler dies after jumping from fort with 2 children in Maharashtra; husband, in-laws booked
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Former national-level wrestler Ashwini Pol, 30, and two of her three children died after they allegedly jumped from Naldurg Fort in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district on Thursday evening. Her surviving daughter suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide, dowry death and cruelty against Ashwini’s husband and in-laws following a complaint by her father, Tanaji Shivaji Mohite, 54, a teacher from Whantal in Umarga.

Husband, in-laws accused of harassment

According to police, Ashwini’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and aunt allegedly harassed her over dowry. The family members, residents of Ambulga in Latur district’s Nilanga taluka, allegedly taunted her for not bringing enough dowry at the time of her marriage.

Police said Ashwini was also allegedly subjected to mental torture after she gave birth to twin daughters.

“Ashwini’s husband, father- and mother-in-law, and aunt, all residents of Ambulga in Latur district’s Nilanga taluka, allegedly used to harass her by saying that her parents had not given anything in dowry at the time of marriage. Ashwini was also subjected to mental torture after she gave birth to twin daughters,” Ravindra Gaikwad, investigating officer in the case, said.

Alleged demand for gold and autorickshaw

Investigators said Ashwini’s husband and in-laws allegedly pressured her to ask her parents for gold bangles and money to purchase an autorickshaw. An officer said she had allegedly faced repeated physical and mental harassment before the incident.

“They would subject her to repeated physical and mental torture. Fed up with the harassment, she jumped off Naldurg fort along with her three children,” an officer said. One of Ashwini’s twin daughters died in the incident, while her other daughter survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.

Ashwini had won 11 medals

Ashwini was a wrestler from Maharashtra’s Marathwada region and had won five gold and six silver medals in state- and national-level competitions, police said. Former wrestler, coach and international referee Dinesh Gund recalled her sporting career and said she had competed successfully at the under-16 and other age-group national competitions.

“She was a promising wrestler and had won medals in under-16 and other age-group nationals. She married early and had to leave the sport. Tragically, her life ended in this manner,” former wrestler, coach and international referee Dinesh Gund said.

Case registered under BNS sections

A case was registered against the accused on Friday under Sections 80 (dowry death), 108 (abetment of suicide) and 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives against a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered based on the complaint filed by Ashwini’s father. Police said no arrests had been made at the time of going to press.

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