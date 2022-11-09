'Felt the bed shaking': Twitter reacts as 6.3-magnitude earthquake rock north India

In the early hours of Wednesday, Nepal was struck by an earthquake with a Richter scale value of 6.3. Parts of the Delhi-NCR region felt the tremors as well.

The earthquake occurred on Wednesday at roughly 1.57 am. The National Center for Seismology states that Nepal was the epicentre.

In the previous five hours, Nepal had experienced three earthquakes. According to information from the National Center for Seismology, Nepal experienced its first earthquake of 4.9 magnitudes on Tuesday at 8:52 p.m., followed by one of 3.5 magnitudes at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday around 1.57 am, the third earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the nation; tremors were registered in Delhi.

In numerous regions of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, there were significant tremors felt.

Late at night, on Twitter, users discussed their experiences with the earthquake. While many users reported feeling frightened, some users reported not feeling the earthquake at all and not waking up during the tremor.

One of the users stated, “It was just about 5 mins. of me is sleeping, and then I felt earthquake hits East Delhi, I was scared, i tried calling my friends in the same flat where I'm staying, but call didn't connect as the server was unreachable from 1:58 to 2:02 AM. Thank God I am safe. Jai Mahakal”

Another mentioned, “I was working and felt whole building shaking.. that was severe..”

One of the users asked everyone if the earthquake woke them up too, “Did the Earthquake wake you up too??”

Another user confirmed the tremor and mentioned, “Yes !! Felt the bed shaking here in lucknow. Went out and checked but didn’t find anything significant then daughter called up from Delhi and confirmed.”

There was a user who mentioned that they didn’t wake up at all, “No I did not wake up I was in deep sleep.”