India

India

Feeling the heat: Maharashtra's Chandrapur hottest town in India at 47.3 degrees celsius

Maharashtra has been struck by a heat wave


Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 11, 2018, 09:29 PM IST

Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region continued to be under intense heat wave with Chandrapur recording a maximum of 47.3 degree Celsius on Friday making it one of the hottest places across India. 

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), a warning regarding the heat wave had been issued, and temperatures were expected to rise.

“From the beginning of May, temperatures in Vidarbha and northern Maharashtra have been high, but in between there was slight respite due to the thunderstorm activity but now due to the changed wind directions and northwesterly winds blowing over central India the temperatures have seen a surge,” said the official adding that as per the forecast the temperatures in the region will range between 44 and 46 degree Celsius.

IMD officials said that the state government offices were alerted about these weather conditions and people should follow basic precautions to avoid heat stroke.

On Friday the maximum temperatures measured at Nagpur was 44.5 degree celsius, Akola was 45.6degree celsius, Yavatmal was 45 degree Celsius, Amravati was 44 degree Celsius, Wardha was 45.5degree Celsius and Jalgaon was 45 degree Celsius. 

 

