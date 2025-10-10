Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pilots' body issues BIG warning after malfunction on Air India flights: 'Ground all...'

In its letter dated October 10, the federation's president Captain CS Randhawa cited two major incidents that occurred within a span of one week, involving AI-117 and AI-154, as evidence of the airline's worsening safety standards and poor maintenance oversight. Read on for more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Friday wrote to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, calling for the grounding of all Boeing 787 aircraft operated by Air India over a series of serious technical malfunctions linked to electrical system failures. In its letter dated October 10, the federation's president Captain CS Randhawa cited two major incidents that occurred within a span of one week, involving AI-117 and AI-154, as evidence of the airline's worsening safety standards and poor maintenance oversight.

What did the FIP say in its letter?

Captain Randhawa's letter reads: "Since 16 Jun 2025 we have reiterated that all B-787's in the country must be checked thoroughly for the electrical systems. On 04 Oct the RAT deployed on AI-117 a/c while on approach at BHX. On 09 Oct, AI-154 from Vienna to Delhi diverted to Dubai which had major technical issues where the autopilot system suddenly failed triggering a series of technical malfunctions. The aircraft experienced failures across critical systems which included Autopilots, ILS (Instrument Landing System), Flight Directors (FDs) and Flight Control System Degradation with no Autoland capability. The pilots could not engage the autopilots due electrical malfunctions; thus, pilots were constrained to fly manually at night and divert to Dubai. Moreover, the FD's were not available with degraded flight control systems. The aircraft landed safely at Dubai. We compliment the skill of the pilots to fly the aircraft at night safely to Dubai with limited automation/systems."

What did Air India say on the incidents?

Air India categorically denies any assertion that there was an electrical failure in the AI-154 aircraft. "At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline said in a statement. The pilots' federation has warned that such repeated failures, especially after the AI-171 crash in June this year, indicate deeper issues in the aircraft's electrical systems and maintenance practices. The letter alleged that the problems have increased since Air India shifted maintenance responsibilities from AIESL (Air India Engineering Services Ltd.) to newly-hired engineers. The FIP has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to take action. They called for a thorough investigation of both the AI-117 and AI-154 incidents. Additionally, they recommended grounding of all Air India Boeing 787 aircraft until comprehensive checks of the electrical systems are completed. The FIP also requested a special audit by the DGCA of Air India's maintenance practices, with a particular focus on Minimum Equipment List releases and recurring technical issues with the B-787 aircraft. "The safety of air travel is being compromised by not investigating the causes of failures on B-787s in the country," the letter stressed. The letter has also been sent to the Director General of DGCA and the Joint Director General (Air Safety) at DGCA.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

