Fed up with domestic unrest during COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi man attempts suicide; rescued by cops

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 17, 2020, 04:11 PM IST

Upset over domestic disturbances during the extended COVID-19 lockdown period in India, a man attempted suicide by jumping from an overbridge at Outer Ring Road near West Enclave in New Delhi. However, he was rescued by a police team after they heard him screaming. 

The police team, which was on highway patrol duty, noticed that the man was attempting to jump from the overbridge. On seeing this, they immediately swung into action and rescued him before he could take the next step and end his life.

 

 

The man has been identified as one Harjeet Singh. A resident of Tilak Nagar, Harjeet has been fighting with his wife a lot of late, due to domestic unrest on account of the extended COVID-19 lockdown, police sources said. Harjeet's wife works as domestic help. According to the police, fed up with the daily fights, the man wanted to take his life. They also have a son together.

Fortunately, the picket staff deployed at West Enclave acted quickly and also kept a municipal corporation truck below the bridge to save the man's life in case he slipped off, the officials said. Eventually, the personnel managed to rescue him.

Officials across the world have insisted that these times can be difficult for mental health as the COVID-19 lockdown forces the human race to strip itself of a primary thing that makes us humans - being the social creatures that we are. Instead, everyone is having to practice social distancing and isolation and this can inevitably take a toll on the mental well-being and even give birth to several domestic problems in households.

The Ministry of Home Affairs under the central government has published a guide for mental well-being and formulated ways to keep one's self cheerful and handle emotional problems on the way. The guide can be read here.

