Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Death that shook Middle East: A life in the shadows, legacy of Fuad Shukr

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI raids RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's residence

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Death that shook Middle East: A life in the shadows, legacy of Fuad Shukr

Death that shook Middle East: A life in the shadows, legacy of Fuad Shukr

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Emergency situation declared in Israel for next 48 hours amid Hezbollah retaliatory attacks

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

8 animals that use poison to protect themselves

This country does not have single Muslim resident

This country does not have single Muslim resident

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

Weightloss: 10 healthy morning drinks to lose belly fat

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

'I'm so worried about your...': Karan Johar shuts down troll asking 'who is mother of Roohi', netizens laud filmmaker

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this superstar was Mahesh Bhatt's original choice for Naam, director reveals he rejected film for..

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

'Siddique sexually abused me': Revathy Sampath accuses Malayalam actor, AMMA general secretary of physical assault

HomeIndia

India

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

The incident took place on August 13 and initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for orchestrating the murder of his wife due to her spending habits. The husband, Hemant Sharma, was frustrated by the financial strain caused by his wife, Durgawati. He decided to stage a road accident with the help of his friends. Sharma paid Rs 2.5 lakh to his accomplices to carry out the plan, according to the police.

The incident took place on August 13 and initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident. Sharma reported that a loading vehicle had crashed into the motorcycle carrying his wife and her brother, Sandesh, as they were returning from a temple visit. While Durgawati later died in the hospital from her injuries, Sandesh survived.

However, the police grew suspicious when they found inconsistencies in Sharma's statement and no evidence of the supposed loading vehicle in the area’s CCTV footage. Further investigation revealed an EcoSport car following the motorcycle shortly before the accident. This led the police to delve deeper into Sharma's personal life.

The investigation uncovered that Durgawati was Hemant Sharma’s second wife. The couple had a complex relationship, beginning before her first marriage in 2021. After her divorce from her first husband and Sharma’s own marriage in 2022, the two reunited and married in court in 2023. However, their relationship quickly deteriorated due to Durgawati's spending habits, prompting Sharma to devise the deadly plan.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed the involvement of three accomplices. Hemant Sharma and the car driver have been arrested, while two other suspects remain at large.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Where did Kohinoor diamond come from? Who was first owner? It is worth 13 Burj Khalifas

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Sagar Sinha advocates for educative content creation

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

Viral video: Rinku Singh shows off dance moves to Kareena Kapoor’s 'Fevicol Se', watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

Meet actress whose father's car was burnt during riots, debuted in Telugu film; then gave Rs 100-crore hits in Bollywood

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

5 low glycemic index foods for heart health

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

From fairytale wedding to ugly legal battle and divorce: Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee's love story

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement