Fed up of wife's expensive lifestyle, man gets her killed, pays friend Rs...

The incident took place on August 13 and initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident

A man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for orchestrating the murder of his wife due to her spending habits. The husband, Hemant Sharma, was frustrated by the financial strain caused by his wife, Durgawati. He decided to stage a road accident with the help of his friends. Sharma paid Rs 2.5 lakh to his accomplices to carry out the plan, according to the police.

The incident took place on August 13 and initially appeared to be a hit-and-run accident. Sharma reported that a loading vehicle had crashed into the motorcycle carrying his wife and her brother, Sandesh, as they were returning from a temple visit. While Durgawati later died in the hospital from her injuries, Sandesh survived.

However, the police grew suspicious when they found inconsistencies in Sharma's statement and no evidence of the supposed loading vehicle in the area’s CCTV footage. Further investigation revealed an EcoSport car following the motorcycle shortly before the accident. This led the police to delve deeper into Sharma's personal life.

The investigation uncovered that Durgawati was Hemant Sharma’s second wife. The couple had a complex relationship, beginning before her first marriage in 2021. After her divorce from her first husband and Sharma’s own marriage in 2022, the two reunited and married in court in 2023. However, their relationship quickly deteriorated due to Durgawati's spending habits, prompting Sharma to devise the deadly plan.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed the involvement of three accomplices. Hemant Sharma and the car driver have been arrested, while two other suspects remain at large.