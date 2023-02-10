Search icon
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal

Following instructions from the government, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) announced on Friday that it has withdrawn the call to observe February 14 as "Cow Hug Day."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal
February 14 will not be 'Cow Hug Day', Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government. February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's Secretary S K Dutta said in a notice. It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

READ | Rajasthan Budget 2023-24: Know 15 key points from budget announcement by CM Ashok Gehlot

 

 

