Features of combat expert LCH developed by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

LCH has a maximum takeoff weight of 5.8 tonnes, a top speed of 268 kph, a range of 550 kilometres, a maximum endurance of more than three hours, and a service ceiling—the highest density height it is capable of flying—of 6.5 kilometres.

The helicopter's radar signal is reduced through the use of radar-absorbing material, and its construction and landing gear are substantially more crash-proof. Protection from nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) crises is provided by a pressurised compartment.

The helicopter has a mechanism for deploying countermeasures that shields it from hostile radars and infrared missile seekers. A 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rockets, and air-to-air missile systems are among the armament systems present.

Two HAL-produced Shakti engines with French ancestry power LCH.

These characteristics provide the LCH with the ability to perform combat tasks like disabling an opponent's air defence, engaging in counterinsurgency warfare, combat search and rescue, and engaging in anti-tank and anti-surface force operations.

160 LCHs are anticipated to be needed, including 65 for the IAF and 95 for the Indian Army, according to HAL. Some of the LSP's units have already been delivered since the deal was signed in March, while the others are in various levels of acceptance. HAL has said that it has devised a specific masterplan for achieving the peak rate production capacity of 30 helicopters per year in order to build the remaining 145 LCHs in eight years from the date of signing the Series Production order.

The LCH will officially join the IAF on Monday in Jodhpur after being officially admitted into the Army on September 29 in Bangalore.