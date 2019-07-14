FDA raids across Maharashtra to nab e-cigarettes & hookah sellers

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday conducted raids across metros in Maharashtra against the illegal sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) that includes e-cigarette, e-nicotine flavored hookah along with its paraphernalia. In Mumbai region, surprise inspections were carried out at Hill Road, Bandra, Andheri and Goregaon, among others; stocks from around nine shops were also seized. After carrying out the inspection on shops, the FDA officials are now planning to send notices to online portals providing a platform to sell the e-cigarettes online.

Earlier this year, Maharashtra banned ENDS, but this week, the FDA officials started inspections to check the illegal sales of e-cigarette near schools, colleges and various educational institutes in various areas.

Besides nine shops in Mumbai, inspections were carried out in 74 shops — including paan and general food stalls — across the state.

Dr Pallavi Darade, FDA Commissioner, said, "In many cases, we were not able to find the ENDS products. Only in a handful of shops were selling the banned products, which were seized by the inspecting officials. This was the first drive after we banned ENDS in Maharashtra and more surprise drives will be conducted," adding, "We are in process of sending notices to online portals who are selling these products and giving the sellers an online platform."

Delayed Action