FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking

Viral video: Salman Khan REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan' of contestants: 'Jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi'

Salman REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan'

Nikita Rawal breaks silence on viral video of fan 'forcefully kissing' her: 'I've nothing...'

Nikita Rawal breaks silence on viral video of fan 'forcefully kissing' her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

FCRA Amendment Bill referred to JPC: 31-member panel to examine proposed changes

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Opposition has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

FCRA Amendment Bill referred to JPC: 31-member panel to examine proposed changes
FCRA Amendment Bill referred to JPC: 31-member panel to examine proposed changes (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill has formally been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday. The move comes after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in Parliament. 

FCRA Bill 2026 sent to JPC

According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. "That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion stated.

The committee has been tasked with conducting an in-depth examination of the legislative provisions and is required to submit its report to the Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The motion further specified that the quorum for the sittings of the Joint Committee shall be one-third of the total number of its members. "This House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and communicate to this House names of the Members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee," the motion added.

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Opposition has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill. 

What is the FCRA Bill 2026?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force. The Bill aims to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country. It seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.

The Bill proposes creating a Designated Authority to manage foreign contributions and assets if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed. If such assets include places of worship, their religious character must be preserved by the Authority. The government seek to reduce the maximum punishment for FCRA violations from five years' imprisonment to one year. The amendments have raised concerns over greater state control over civil society organisations receiving foreign funds.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking
How one spontaneous outreach opened doors for collaborative filmmaking
'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations amid PTI’s ‘2 million ready to take to the streets’ warning
'Imran Khan dead?': Pakistan journalist big claim sparks speculations
Aryan vs Dravidian Fault Line? Why southern states oppose delimitation, want Lok Sabha seats frozen at 543
Explained: Why delimitation could trigger a new North-South political divide
IND vs SL: Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return
Sri Lanka announces first Test squad vs India, Niroshan Dickwella makes return
Viral video: Salman Khan REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan' of contestants: 'Jitna seedha lagta hai, utna hai nahi'
Salman REVEALS theme of Bigg Boss 20, talks about 'jeevan daan'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement