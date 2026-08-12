FCRA Amendment Bill referred to JPC: 31-member panel to examine proposed changes

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Opposition has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill has formally been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Wednesday. The move comes after the Central Government moved a motion to this effect in Parliament.

FCRA Bill 2026 sent to JPC

According to the Supplementary List of Business for the Lok Sabha, the proposed Joint Committee will consist of 31 members--21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. "That the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, be referred to a Joint Committee of the Houses consisting of 21 Members of this House to be nominated by the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, and 10 Members of Rajya Sabha to be nominated by the Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha," the motion stated.

The committee has been tasked with conducting an in-depth examination of the legislative provisions and is required to submit its report to the Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The motion further specified that the quorum for the sittings of the Joint Committee shall be one-third of the total number of its members. "This House recommends to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do join the said Joint Committee and communicate to this House names of the Members to be appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee," the motion added.

While the government has moved for a committee review, the Opposition has maintained its firm stance against the legislation, seeking a complete withdrawal of the Bill.

What is the FCRA Bill 2026?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 and is currently under consideration of Parliament. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026, were notified on June 22 and are in force. The Bill aims to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in the country. It seeks to ensure that such contributions are used for the purposes for which they are received.

The Bill proposes creating a Designated Authority to manage foreign contributions and assets if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed. If such assets include places of worship, their religious character must be preserved by the Authority. The government seek to reduce the maximum punishment for FCRA violations from five years' imprisonment to one year. The amendments have raised concerns over greater state control over civil society organisations receiving foreign funds.

(With ANI inputs)