FCRA Amendment Bill 2026: Why US lawmaker, Oppositions criticising India's foreign funding law changes| Explained

On the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026, Oppositions are expressing concern over who controls foreign-funded organisations and what happens if they lose their FCRA registration.

With the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment Bill 2026 (FCRA), the government aims to strengthen regulation of foreign contributions, prevent misuse and diversion of overseas funds and improve transparency and traceability of financial transactions. The government is likely to introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha in the coming week of the Parliament monsoon session amid opposition. Recently, a US lawmaker voiced concern, citing that it could hit bilateral ties with India.

FCRA Bill 2026: What US lawmaker, Opposition say

US Congressman Riley Moore stressed that amendments to FCRA would permit the Indian government to take over churches and religious charities, amounting to “a clear attack against Christians”

“Christians have been in India since St Thomas the Apostle travelled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) rules to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities,” Mr Moore, a Republican from West Virginia, said in a post on X.

“This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India,” said Moore.

Besides him, the Opposition has also raised concern over India's proposed changes in foreign funding law. Speaking to IANS, CPI National General Secretary D. Raja said that many NGOs and civil society organisations have expressed serious concerns that their work will suffer and that their functioning will be crippled. CPI(M) MP V Sivadasan alleged that the FCRI Bill is targeting the old NGOs that are working for the people.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien called the Bill "draconian", arguing that the amendments could lead to excessive executive control over NGOs and institutions working in education, healthcare and welfare. Other Opposition leaders, including CPI(M)'s John Brittas and Congress leader KC Venugopal, have also opposed the Bill, raising concerns about the government's proposed powers regarding cancellation or non-renewal of FCRA registrations and management of assets of foreign-funded organisations.

For Church bodies and NGOs, the amendments could make it harder for organisations receiving foreign funds to continue operating. The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee protested against the Bill in Aizawl on July 21, stating that the amendments could adversely affect churches, NGOs and welfare institutions dependent on foreign contributions. Senior Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said the Bill could make obtaining FCRA registration more difficult and limit legal remedies if applications are rejected.

Congress in-charge Chella Kumar alleged the amendments could disproportionately impact minority institutions, including schools, hospitals and charities. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) spokesperson Fr Thomas Tharayil said the legislation could affect not only churches but all voluntary organisations dependent on foreign funding.

What is the FCRA Bill 2026?

The Bill proposes creating a Designated Authority to manage foreign contributions and assets if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or not renewed. If such assets include places of worship, their religious character must be preserved by the Authority. The government seek to reduce the maximum punishment for FCRA violations from five years' imprisonment to one year. The amendments have raised concerns over greater state control over civil society organisations receiving foreign funds.

According to the Centre, 13,520 organisations received Rs 55,741 crore in foreign funding between 2019 and 2022, while FCRA records show 14,449 active, 22,498 cancelled and 15,212 expired registrations as of July 15, 2026.