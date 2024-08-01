FBT Adventures: New Game Changer and Innovator in Destination Management

FBT Adventures, a leader in destination management, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey of excellence and innovation.

Launched in the UAE in 2021, FBT Adventures has swiftly established itself as a powerhouse in the industry, offering unparalleled experiences and top-tier services to its clients.

Expanding Global Footprint

As a forward-thinking and dynamic company, FBT Adventures is always seeking new opportunities to expand and innovate. We are thrilled to announce the launch of new destinations that cater to the diverse needs and preferences of our esteemed clients. The expansion includes dynamic and culturally rich destinations such as Oman, Russia, the UK, Hong Kong, and Tanzania. Each location has been meticulously selected to offer unique experiences that align with FBT DMC, commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Strategic Growth

Through strategic planning and execution, FBT Adventures has established a formidable presence in key Middle Eastern cities, meeting the high demands of a discerning clientele with tailored services and a deep understanding of local markets. The launch of FBT DMC in Oman, Russia and the UK marks a significant achievement, providing seamless travel and logistics solutions and reinforcing the company's reputation for outstanding service and lasting relationships. Furthermore, FBT DMC’ entry into Hong Kong leverages an extensive network and local insights, ensuring top-tier service and cementing its position as a leading destination management company, offering the same exceptional service that clients have come to expect.

Embracing Technological Innovation

In addition to geographic expansion, FBT Adventures is proud to announce its transformation into a tech-driven company. Recognizing the transformative power of technology, FBT Adventures is adopting cutting-edge solutions such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Cloud Computing to enhance its services and streamline operations. The company is developing innovative products like online B2B Travel Portal, Holiday market place, Dynamic tour booking solutions, and JourneyX, a mobile app designed for travel partner’s ease.

TravoVertex: CRM drives explosive growth for travel businesses, integrating tools to streamline operations. It manages customers, leads, and itineraries while also handling invoicing and supplier coordination.

FBTB2B.COM: A leading global B2B portal revolutionizing the travel industry. Designed for travel agencies, tour operators, and DMCs, it offers seamless access to a wide range of travel services, including Hotel Reservations, Transfers, Excursion Tickets and customized tour packages.

JourneyX: A travel itinerary management system offering personalized suggestions and real-time tracking. It provides real-time updates on flight status and itinerary changes, ensuring uninterrupted service even offline.

Success Story with FBT Group

Our journey would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of our partners. FlyBird Tourism & FBT expertise and dedication have played a crucial role in our success in the Middle East and beyond. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, including establishing a strong presence in key UAE and Oman also effectively penetrating the Russian and UK markets. Leveraging an extensive network and local insights, we launched operations in Hong Kong, ensuring consistent service excellence. Supported by a dedicated team of over 75 employees, FBT generated an impressive first-year gross revenue of approximate INR 100 crore and is ambitiously targeting twice this revenue in this year. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive our growth and success.

Looking Forward

As FBT Adventures celebrates the launch of new destinations and its transformation into a tech-driven entity, the future shines brightly on the horizon. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering strong partnerships, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving travel industry. This continued growth and success promise to benefit not only our clients but also our partners and the broader community.

In the words of CEO Mr. Abhishek Gangwar, "Our journey at FBT Adventures has been one of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. As we expand our footprint globally and embrace technological advancements, we remain dedicated to exceeding the expectations of our clients and stakeholders, ensuring a brighter and more connected future for all."

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)