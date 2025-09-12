Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FBI reveals why Tyler Robinson, 22, killed Charlie Kirk and the reason will shock you

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 09:16 PM IST

FBI reveals why Tyler Robinson, 22, killed Charlie Kirk and the reason will shock you
Charlie Kirk (Image credit: Reuters)
Officials have revealed the possible motive behind the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, saying the 22-year-old Tyler Robinson had told his family just a day before the shooting that he "didn't like Kirk because he spread hate". Earlier today, President Trump confirmed that the activist's killer had been caught and that "somebody very close to him turned him in". 

"With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody", said the US President in a conversation with Fox News, adding, "somebody very close to him turned him in".

"Things may change, but facts are the facts, we have who we're looking for," Trump told Fox News. He added that he expects officials to give an update on the matter later today. His comments come after a new video featuring the suspect fleeing the scene was released earlier today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Utah officials. Earlier, the police had also released the picture of a "person of interest" wearing a black t-shirt with the US flag printed on it.

Charlie Kirk's assassination

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and President Trump's close ally, was shot while he was addressing the crowds at Utah Valley University. Videos surfacing on social media showed a bullet penetrating through Kirk's neck while he was answering a query on gun violence. For a second, he clutched the mic and later collapsed at the scene.

As the gunshot echoed through the scene, panic and chaos erupted among the audience, with the crowd scattering in multiple directions. Later, Donald Trump confirmed his death on social media, describing him as someone "loved and admired by all".

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 09:16 PM IST
