Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor-starrer upcoming film - Abir Gulal - found itself in the midst of a controversy after Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed its release in India. The film, directed by Aarati Bagadi, is expected to hit the theatres on May 9.

Emphasising its stance against Pakistani artists working in the country, Thackeray-led outfit has warned against the expected release of "Abir Gulal". MNS's leaders argue that Pakistan has consistently backed terrorism and allowing its actors to work in India only promotes them.

"We will not allow Pakistani actors to work in India. Pakistan always backs terror activities from their land. And this is against our country. So we will not allow Pakistani artists to work here and gain fame and name, including monetary benefits," the party said in an official statement.

The MNS also reposted an 'X' post by leader Shalini Thackeray, who reiterated the party's stand and warned that if the film gets released in India, it will mean "breaking glasses of the cinema halls".

"Abir Gulal will not allow this film to be released under any circumstances. And if it does, it will mean breaking the glass of the cinema hall!" the post read.

Amid the outrage, Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, claimed that the movie is not backed by an Indian studio and that the producer associations have been against the presence of Pakistani actors in Indian film industry since the Pulwama attack in 2019, as per an India Today report.

He also highlighted that while there is no legal ban on the working of Pak actors, the Indian film industry has taken an independent decision not to collaborate with them.