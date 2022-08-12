Faulty alarm forces emergency landing of Go First B'luru-Maldives flight in Coimbatore

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather.

Due to a malfunctioning smoke alarm, a Go First flight carrying 92 people from Bengaluru to Male in the Maldives had to make an emergency landing in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Engineers determined that the alarm was defective and that the aircraft was safe to fly even though the warning purportedly went off because the engines overheated.

The alarm went off an hour after the plane took off from Bengaluru, leading the captain to ask for permission to make an emergency landing at the airport in Coimbatore.

At 12:57 PM, the aircraft successfully touched down at the airport. Firefighters were waiting as all passengers departed. However, a search turned up no evidence of any ignition on the aircraft.

"After the flight was safely landed and the twin engines supposedly overheated, the alarm went off. The engineers evaluated the engines and determined that the alarm had a problem, but otherwise deemed the flight safe to fly "an airport representative said.

Last week, an aircraft of Go First returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird strike within a few minutes of take-off on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather.