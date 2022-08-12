Faulty alarm forces emergency landing of Go First B'luru-Maldives flight in Coimbatore

Headlines

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Meet Saeed Rashed Aimheiri, world’s youngest author, sets Guinness World Record; his age is...

RBI allows scope of UPI by including credit lines as funding account

Udhayanidhi row: Congress says it respects all religions, others free to express their views

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World champion Neeraj Chopra felicitated by Switzerland Tourism

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Meet Saeed Rashed Aimheiri, world’s youngest author, sets Guinness World Record; his age is...

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

Who is Ujjwala Raut, India's first supermodel now reportedly dating IPL founder and Sushmita Sen's 'ex beau' Lalit Modi?

HomeIndia

India

Faulty alarm forces emergency landing of Go First B'luru-Maldives flight in Coimbatore

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Due to a malfunctioning smoke alarm, a Go First flight carrying 92 people from Bengaluru to Male in the Maldives had to make an emergency landing in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Engineers determined that the alarm was defective and that the aircraft was safe to fly even though the warning purportedly went off because the engines overheated.

The alarm went off an hour after the plane took off from Bengaluru, leading the captain to ask for permission to make an emergency landing at the airport in Coimbatore.

At 12:57 PM, the aircraft successfully touched down at the airport. Firefighters were waiting as all passengers departed. However, a search turned up no evidence of any ignition on the aircraft.

"After the flight was safely landed and the twin engines supposedly overheated, the alarm went off. The engineers evaluated the engines and determined that the alarm had a problem, but otherwise deemed the flight safe to fly "an airport representative said.

Last week, an aircraft of Go First returned to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird strike within a few minutes of take-off on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier last month, the windshield of a Go First flight between Delhi and Guwahati cracked mid-air due to bad weather.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Viral video: Jabalpur man's exceptional scooter gains internet fame for its vibrant decor

NEET entrance exam: 5 most important study tips for NEET Physics

Centre forms eight-member committee to examine 'one nation, one election'; ex-president Ram Nath Kovind to head

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE