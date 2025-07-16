Fauja Singh death: Police arrest NRI from Canada in hit-and-run case of 114-year-old marathon runner, accused confesses...

A 30-year-old NRI has been arrested in the hit-and-run case of Fauja Singh, 114 year-old marathon runner.

A 30-year-old NRI has been arrested in the hit-and-run case of Fauja Singh, 114 year-old marathon runner. The man, named Amritpal Singh Dhillon allegedly rammed his Fortuner SUV into Fauja Singh, while he was crossing the road on the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway. 'Turbaned Tornado' suffered multiple head injuries, and succumbed to death.

Punjab police has arrested the Amritpal Singh Dhillon and has seized his Toyota Fortuner. The accused is a resident of Daspur village in Kartarpur of Jalandhar and his family lives in Canada. He is undergoing an interrogation at the Bhogpur police station. Police identifies the car that hit Fauja Singh with the help of CCTV, it was registered in the name of Varinder Singh, resident of katarpur. Virendra Singh later rvealed that he sold the car to Amritpal Singh Dhillon two years ago, that led to his arrest from his native village.

Accused confesses his crime

Amritpal Singh Dhillon confessed of hitting Fauja Singh. He said that while he was returning back after selling his phone, his vehicle struck an elderly man near Bias Pind. He claims that he was not aware that the victim was Fauja Singh and learned it through news reports.

Fauja Singh death

Fauja Singh was an marathon icon, who debuted at the iconic London marathon at the age of 89. He started running after the tragic death of hi wife and son. He became oldest man to run a full marathon in 2011 at the age of 100 in Toronto. However, on July 14, 'Turbane Tornado' was hit by a SUV while he was on a walk near his native village of Bias in Jalandhar, in which he suffered injuries, and later died.

Author Kushwant Singh, confirmed his death by a post on X, he said, "My Turbaned Tornado is no more. It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my most revered S. Fauja Singh. He was struck by an unidentified vehicle around 3:30 PM today in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja."