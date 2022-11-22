Father shoots daughter twice, packs body in suitcase: 5 shocking details from Aayushi Chaudhary murder case

Aayushi Chaudhary was allegedly killed by her father (File photo)

In a shocking case of alleged honour killing in Delhi, a man shot his daughter dead and packed her body in a suitcase with the help of his wife. The body of 22-year-old Aayushi Chaudhary was discovered by the Delhi Police on November 18 on the Yamuna Expressway.

According to the revelations made by the police, the murder was committed by Aayushi’s father in a house in Delhi’s Badarpur, where she was allegedly shot twice in the chest. Her body was later stuffed in a red suitcase, which was lined with plastic, and dumped on the side of the road.

This case was uncovered by the Delhi Police just a few days after the murder of Shraddha Walkar came to light, where a woman was murdered by her live-in partner, and her body was chopped into 35 pieces and stored in a fridge.

5 shocking details from the Aayushi Chaudhary murder case

Aayushi allegedly had an affair with a man named Chhatrapal, who belonged to another caste. The pair got married without approval from Aayushi’s parents. Her father was enraged by this and shot her twice in the chest.

After the murder, Aayushi’s body was in the Chaudhary household for over 12 hours, when her parents thought of how to dispose of the body. Her father bought plastic bags and a red suitcase to stuff her body, which was later dumped on the Yamuna Expressway.

Aayushi was killed with the licensed gun owned by her father. Her body was discovered with blood on her face and multiple injuries on her body, giving rise to speculations that she was beaten up before being shot.

Despite being allegedly involved in the honour killing, Aayushi’s mother and brother went to identify her body two days later and were crying uncontrollably. The police was the one reaching out to her family, and they had not registered a missing person complaint even after two days.

Delhi Police has received a call from an unidentified person regarding a suitcase on the highway containing a dead body. The informer has not yet been identified, and it is assumed that it was an acquaintance of Aayushi.

