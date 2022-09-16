Maharashtra: Father preserves rape victim's body in salt pit for 44 days in hope of fair autopsy

Representational Image

A man in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district kept his deceased daughter's body in a salt hole in his agricultural field for 44 days, asking that it be re-examined since he believed she was gang-raped and murdered.

The body of the 21-year-old woman was brought to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Nandurbar district, located in the northwest corner of Maharashtra, on Thursday.

On August 1, the woman was found hanging in Vavi, Dhadgaon taluka, Nandurbar. According to authorities, the woman's father said she was raped by four men.

Following her death, a post-mortem examination was performed at a state-run hospital in Nandurbar. The postmortem result ruled out any foul play, and a suicide case was filed, according to the police officer, who added that three people were arrested in connection with the case. However, the deceased woman's family members, including her father, said that police did not adequately examine the case, so they decided to preserve the body rather than cremate it, he added.

“We carried out the post-mortem in government hospital and found that it was a simple suicide case. On the basis of the statements of the victim’s father, we caught Ranjeet Thackrey and later released him, as there was no offence against him,” said Shrikant Bhumre, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dhadgaon.

The body was handed over to her kin on August 2. However, the family members brought the body to their village and decided not to cremate.

A few days ago, Parineeti Phoksen, a social activist from Thane district, reached the village after learning about the incident. She made a representation to Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police, P R Patil, demanding justice to the tribal family.

“In the meeting with Bhumre, we demanded for a re-autopsy to be done in a government hospital in Mumbai. After his assurance, we allowed the police to take the dead body to Mumbai Thursday evening,” said a relative of the victim.

Following a public outcry, the SP directed the Dhadgaon Police to exhume the woman's body and thoroughly inspect it.

The Dhadgaon Police registered a case against the three accused. DSP Bhumre said, "We were satisfied with the details and statements given by the victim's family members and relatives."

(With inputs from Agencies)