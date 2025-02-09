Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar whose brutal killing in 2022 by her live-in partner had caused a nationwide outrage, died of a heart attack at his residence in Maharashtra's Palghar, NDTV reported citing the police.

Walkar was found motionless by his family members on Sunday morning, i.e., February 9. He was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. As per the police, the cause of death is, prima facie, cardiac arrest.

The post-mortem report is still awaited, said the report.

Several media reports also claim that he used to remain depressed post his daughter's brutal murder. He kept waiting to get her chopped-off body parts in order to perform the last rites.

Shraddha Walkar chopped up by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawalla

In November 2022, the nation came across a heart wrenching incident when Shraddha Walkar's brutal murder came to light. She was chopped up by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawalla, in May 2022. He allegedly cut her body into pieces and stored them in a refrigerator for several months, before the incident went known.

Moreover, he threw her body parts one by one at different places in Delhi, in a bid to avoid suspicion. In January 2023, the police filed a 6,629-page-long chargesheet in the matter.

Poonawalla is currently under the police custody.