'Seduced my son': Father of minor boy files complaint against Noida teacher

A man, who is native of Deoria, has filed a complaint against a 22-year-old school teacher, alleging that she had kidnapped his 16-year-old son. In Noida sector 113 of Uttar Pradesh, a man has filed a case against a female teacher. This strange incident occurred in Noida's Sector 123, in Unnati Vihar.

The boy's father claims that a 22-year-old girl kidnapped his 16-year-old son. However, the neighbours have claimed that the incident is eloping rather than a kidnapping. Information indicates that the 22-year-old educator used to teach students at home. In the same neighbourhood as the teacher's home, a 16-year-old boy resides.

The young boy allegedly used to go to the teacher's house to study. During this time, the two became closer and began to like one another, according to Aaj Tak. The young boy claimed to be going to his aunt's house when he left the house on Sunday around 1:30 pm, but he did not return until evening.

Police were informed by the father of the minor student that his son had been seduced by the 22-year-old teacher. Following the boy's father's complaint, the police have opened an investigation into the teacher. According to the police, the situation is being looked into.

According to Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwivedi, a case has been registered in this matter as a result of information obtained from the complaint that the teacher used to attend school with the boy. The police are also looking into the love affair angle. As part of their investigation, police are also looking into surveillance footages.

