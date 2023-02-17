Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Father and son played fake CBI officers to steal Rs 11 lakh but then this happened

A police team was patrolling near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover when they heard a person shouting "chor-chor".

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Father and son played fake CBI officers to steal Rs 11 lakh but then this happened
Image for representation (Pixabay)

Delhi Police have arrested a man and his son for allegedly impersonating as CBI officers and robbing a bag containing Rs 11 lakh in the national capital, an official said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Mohd Intzar (46) and his 19-year-old son Mohd Yusuf, both residents of Shaheen Bagh. 

According to the police, a police team was patrolling near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover on Tuesday when they heard a person shouting "chor-chor". "Sensing that something had gone wrong, the patrolling team rushed to the spot where they saw two persons running in a scampering manner. After a short chase, both of them were apprehended," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Meanwhile, the victim, who was also chasing the accused, also reached the spot and told police that his employer had given him a bag containing Rs 11 lakh in cash to deliver at his residence in Punjabi Bagh. "When he was going to Punjabi Bagh, two persons came from behind and introduced themselves as CBI officers and checked his bag. They threatened to send him to jail for carrying cash more than the allowed limit," the DCP added.

Thereafter, the accused boarded an auto-rickshaw to take the victim to their 'fake' office at ITO, but when they reached near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover, they robbed him off his bag and fled from the spot.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and the father-son duo has been placed under arrest. The bag containing Rs 11 lakh cash has been recovered from their possession," the DCP said.

READ | CBDT on IT survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.