FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

Powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Japan's Hokkaido, no Tsunami warning issued

Day after brother Tejashwi Yadav announced as INDIA bloc CM face for Bihar elections, expelled Tej Pratap Yadav makes BIG statement, 'choose death over...'

‘AQI is hazardous’: Delhi man suffers severe breathing trouble while riding scooter in Anand Vihar

Women's World Cup 2025: Pakistan end campaign winless as rain washes out Sri Lanka clash, Captain Fatima Sana blames ICC

Gold price slips to Rs 3,61,766, silver drops 3%, breaking nine-week winning streak; experts cite these reasons

IND vs AUS: What happened when India last played an ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground?

Donald Trump's adviser's BIG statement on decision to terminate Canada trade talks: 'Canadians have been very difficult...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more

Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near...

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist...'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'

FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasised that countries, including Pakistan, must continue implementing measures to prevent and deter crimes.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 06:50 AM IST

FATF warns Pakistan over terror financing risks, says, 'Exit from greylist not bulletproof...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global terror funding watchdog, has warned Pakistan that its removal from the 'greylist' in October 2022 doesn't make it immune to money laundering and terrorist financing.

FATF President Elisa de Anda Madrazo emphasised that countries, including Pakistan, must continue implementing measures to prevent and deter crimes.

"Any country that is on the grey list but also exists on the grey list is not bulletproof for actions of criminals, either money launderers or terrorists. So we do invite all jurisdictions, including those who have been delisted, to continue their good work to prevent and deter crimes," said FATF president Elisa de Anda Madrazo during a press conference in France.

Pakistan was removed from the FATF 'greylist' in October 2022 and has been under follow-up to ensure it is implementing anti-terror financing measures. However, Pakistan is not a member of the FATF, so the Asia Pacific Group (APG) has been conducting the follow-up.

The list contains various countries and jurisdictions that have been placed under increased monitoring due to significant strategic deficiencies in countering terror financing and money laundering, the FATF president said.

The comments by the FATF president come amid reports of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) using digital wallets to fund terror camps, masking financial flows.

Notably, India's National Risk Assessment 2022 identifies Pakistan as a high-risk terror financing source.

Earlier, a report titled 'Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks', provided in-depth insights into terrorist financing methods and emerging risks, including the increasing involvement of state-sponsored terrorism.

A study in which India contributed highlighted the concerns for the South Asian region arising from the state-owned National Development Complex in Pakistan. The report said that Pakistan remains a high-risk jurisdiction in the region for proliferation financing.

Calling for various countries, including Pakistan, to continue implementing measures against terror financing, Madrazo underlined FATF's commitment to stop such actions across the globe.

"Now, as it relates to terrorist attacks, in any place or jurisdiction, the FATF remains committed to continuing to strengthen our standards and the implementation through our assessment and our process to make sure we can benefit the people by having less terrorist financing," she said.

Pakistan is under APG (Asia Pacific Group) monitoring, ensuring implementation of anti-terror financing measures.
FATF concluded its fourth plenary meeting in Paris, France, under the Mexican presidency of Elisa de Anda Madrazo, highlighting a strong commitment to focus efforts on depriving criminals around the world of their ill-got gains.

According to an official statement from the FATF, delegates from the Task Force's Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions and observers participated in three days of discussions to address key issues in the fight against illicit finance.

The Plenary adopted reports of the first two FATF assessments under the new round of mutual evaluations. Belgium and Malaysia are the first FATF members to be assessed under the new, more time-bound and risk-based assessments, which place greater emphasis on countries' results in tackling money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

The Plenary has also removed Burkina Faso, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa from the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, following the completion of their Action Plans. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rs 1,500 crore scam from 30,000 people, Ministry of Home Affairs reveal mega cybercrime data, these cities worst hit
Rs 1,500 crore scam from 30,000 people, Ministry of Home Affairs reveal mega cyb
WTC 2025-27 points table: South Africa end 18-year wait for win in Pakistan - What it means for India
WTC 2025-27 points table: South Africa end 18-year wait for win in Pakistan
Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70
Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70
Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of second day of Chhath festival
Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna: Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance of sec
Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X, now only these officials can issue such orders
Indian govt limits content takedown power after spat with Elon Musk's X
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE