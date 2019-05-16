Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Darbara Singh Guru, Congress' Amar Singh, AAP's Harbans Kaur Dullo and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. The key contest here is going to be held among SAD's Darbara Singh Guru, Congress' Amar Singh, AAP's Harbans Kaur Dullo and Punjab Democratic Alliance's Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

Fatehgarh Sahib comprises of nine assembly segments which include Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, it's going to be a battle between friends turned political opponents. Two former IAS officers are pitted against each other in an electoral battle from Fatehgarh Sahib (reserve) constituency in Punjab.

These days the ex-colleagues are trading barbs over their respective contribution to Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Darbara Singh Guru claims that Congress nominee Amar Singh, who served in Madhya Pradesh, has come from "outside", whereas he himself served in Punjab.

Singh questions Guru for his contribution towards Punjab, asking whether he framed any scheme for the state when he served as a bureaucrat. Guru was the principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Amar Singh was the principal secretary to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

Guru and Singh knew each other very well. Whenever Guru visited Bhopal for any official assignment, he would have meals at Amar Singh's residence. "Being in service, we knew each other. Now our parties are different," said Singh.

Guru said, "I have spent my entire life serving the people of Punjab. I have been principal secretary to the chief minister and I know the functioning here (in Punjab) very well and how to get work done." He said his experience would help him address the issues concerning the people in his constituency.

"Amar Singh was a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer and he served there throughout his career. He has come from outside. Only after his retirement, did he come to Punjab," said Guru.

Meanwhile, Amar Singh said he served for 10 years at the Centre and contributed to the formulation of the National Food Security scheme and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA). "I contributed towards NREGA and National Food Security scheme. He (Guru) was in Punjab his whole life, but ask him, has he contributed towards framing any scheme for Punjab," said Amar Singh.

"Since my retirement in 2013, I have been living in Punjab. I am the son of a labourer and I have been here for quite some time," he said, responding to Guru's charge of that he had come from outside. "He (Guru) was the principal secretary to CM for five years, while I was the principal secretary to CM for 10 years," said Amar Singh.

He said that people do not vote for individuals, rather they vote for parties. "Who is ready to vote for the Akali Dal this time which has been facing the people's ire over its handling of desecration incidents," said Singh.

Amar Singh, who was born in Ludhiana's Boparai Kalan village, said that during his stint at the Centre he was aware about the issues in Punjab.

Both ex-bureaucrats have fought assembly polls earlier. While Guru contested and lost from Bhadaur (Barnala) and Bassi Pathana (Fatehgarh Sahib) assembly seats, Amar Singh unsuccessfully fought from the Raikot seat.

For Guru, national security is one of the main issues during the Lok Sabha polls and he is seeking votes for the development of this constituency.

Congress nominee Amar Singh wants to put Fatehgarh Sahib on the international tourist map and boost iron and steel industry of Mandi Gobindgarh. The AAP and the Punjab Democratic Alliance have fielded Harbans Kaur Dullo and Manwinder Singh Giaspura from Fatehgarh Sahib for the polls.

In 2014, Harinder Singh Khalsa had won from Fatehgarh Sahib seat on AAP ticket, but later, he was suspended. Khalsa joined the BJP last month.

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

SAD: Darbara Singh Guru

Congress: Amar Singh

AAP: Harbans Kaur Dullo

Punjab Democratic Alliance: Manwinder Singh Giaspura

Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha results in 2014 and 2009

2014

Winning candidate: Harinder Singh Khalsa (AAP)

Losing candidate: Sadhu Singh (SAD)

2009

Winning candidate: Sukhdev Singh (Congress)

Losing candidate: Charanjit Singh Atwa (SAD)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)